Advertisement

Deputies looking for pair blamed in Columbia County scuffle

If you recognize this pair, Columbia County deputies want to hear from you.
If you recognize this pair, Columbia County deputies want to hear from you.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of two men authorities say got into a physical altercation at the Rack & Grill.

The man in the foreground threw a beer bottle at a customer and the man behind him punched another person in the face, deputies said.

The pair left in a dual-cab, two-tone white Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed.

Deputies urge anyone with information to contact Investigator Craig Cirillo at 706-541-2800.

MORE | Deputies seek help in 2017 Augusta murder

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Remembering an Augusta legend, longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for man after wreck along I-20 near Aiken
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
One mask or two?
Is double-masking the answer? An AU expert weighs in
“I’m scared I’ll never get them a vaccination”: Struggles of booking appointments
Augusta National donates site, funds for big vaccine clinic on Washington Road

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster addresses the media on Feb. 4, 2021.
Watch: S.C. governor, schools chief discuss vaccinations for teachers
Empty desks in a classroom
S.C. teachers pushing for COVID-19 vaccine priority
Data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a disparity among...
Early data reported by CDC shows disparity among minorities and COVID vaccine
John Lewis
Ga. House panel backs statue of John Lewis at U.S. Capitol