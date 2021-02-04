Deputies looking for pair blamed in Columbia County scuffle

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of two men authorities say got into a physical altercation at the Rack & Grill.

The man in the foreground threw a beer bottle at a customer and the man behind him punched another person in the face, deputies said.

The pair left in a dual-cab, two-tone white Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed.

Deputies urge anyone with information to contact Investigator Craig Cirillo at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.