DeChambeau flattered by role in golf’s rule-change proposals

Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during...
Bryson DeChambeau, of the United States, reacts after playing a shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the US Open Golf Championship, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Bryson DeChambeau has been pushing the limits of golf with his quest for increased distance off the tee. So the game’s “mad scientist” is flattered that rule-makers are proposing changes to regulations in an effort to control how far golf balls travel.

Governing bodies are targeting golf equipment as they seeks solutions to limiting distances. Among the possibilities is a local rule that could limit the length of the shaft to no more than 46 inches. T

hat is down from 48 inches. DeChambeau has been testing a 48-inch driver. DeChambeau says he thinks “it’s really cool to see that there’s some change off of the conversations” that he’s had.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

