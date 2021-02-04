Advertisement

Clemson leads the way, again, in ACC recruiting battle

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Clemson’s most recent berth in the College Football Playoff was arguably its least successful, but a 49-28 semifinal loss to Ohio State didn’t appear to damage the Tigers’ appeal to recruits.

Six consecutive appearances in the game’s final four, with national championships in 2016 and 2018, are difficult to overlook. The Tigers’ 2021 signing class was rated No. 5 nationally by 247Sports and the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The league’s next-best recruiting classes were Miami at No. 12 and North Carolina at No. 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought after woman wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray has died

Latest News

Darius Stone of Aquinas signs his NLI to the Air Force Academy.
National signing day in the CSRA 2021
Doncic, Mavericks snap 6-game skid, hold off Hawks 122-116
South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard dives over Florida guard Tyree Appleby for the ball...
South Carolina pounds No. 22 Florida in paint, wins 72-66
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
Alabama, SEC powers rake in highly rated recruiting hauls