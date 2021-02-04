Clemson leads the way, again, in ACC recruiting battle

(AP) - Clemson’s most recent berth in the College Football Playoff was arguably its least successful, but a 49-28 semifinal loss to Ohio State didn’t appear to damage the Tigers’ appeal to recruits.

Six consecutive appearances in the game’s final four, with national championships in 2016 and 2018, are difficult to overlook. The Tigers’ 2021 signing class was rated No. 5 nationally by 247Sports and the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The league’s next-best recruiting classes were Miami at No. 12 and North Carolina at No. 14.

