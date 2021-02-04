Advertisement

Augusta mayor, AU president make list of influential Georgians

From left: Hardie Davis and Brooks Keel
From left: Hardie Davis and Brooks Keel(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Trend’s list of the “100 most influential Georgians” is out.

On it are Augusta’s own Mayor Hardie Davis and Augusta University President Brooks Keel.

Each year, the magazine recognizes individuals who demonstrate leadership, power and influence in the state.

In a statement, Keel said he’s honored to received the recognition during such an unprecedented year in health care and academics.

It’s actually the sixth year in a row he’s made the list.

“I am honored to receive this distinguished recognition again during such an unprecedented year in health care and academia,” said Keel.

MORE | Commissioners and advocates go to work to resolve Augusta homelessness

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Remembering an Augusta legend, longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
One mask or two?
Is double-masking the answer? An AU expert weighs in
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for man after wreck along I-20 near Aiken
“I’m scared I’ll never get them a vaccination”: Struggles of booking appointments
Augusta National donates site, funds for big vaccine clinic on Washington Road

Latest News

Antonio Slater
Deputies seek help in 2017 Augusta murder case
File image
Here are some opportunities for high school students in the CSRA
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines
Vaccine updates: A push by AU Health, a Ga. milestone and more