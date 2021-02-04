Advertisement

Alabama, SEC powers rake in highly rated recruiting hauls

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - Alabama dominated the national recruiting landscape, but the other Southeastern Conference powers also fared quite well. The Crimson Tide pulled in the nation’s No. 1 class for the ninth time in 11 years and the strongest class yet, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

That included signing day adds in five-star running back Camar Wheaton and four-star safety Terrion Stanford. The SEC had three of the top four classes.

Georgia, last year’s recruiting champion, finished third, and LSU fourth. Texas A&M racked up the No. 7 class with a signing day pickup in running back LC Johnson.

