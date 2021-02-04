Alabama, SEC powers rake in highly rated recruiting hauls

(AP) - Alabama dominated the national recruiting landscape, but the other Southeastern Conference powers also fared quite well. The Crimson Tide pulled in the nation’s No. 1 class for the ninth time in 11 years and the strongest class yet, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

That included signing day adds in five-star running back Camar Wheaton and four-star safety Terrion Stanford. The SEC had three of the top four classes.

Georgia, last year’s recruiting champion, finished third, and LSU fourth. Texas A&M racked up the No. 7 class with a signing day pickup in running back LC Johnson.

