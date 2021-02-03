Advertisement

Third suspect in May 2020 Aiken murder apprehended

An almost year-old murder in Aiken County now has a third suspect charged in connection with the case.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An almost year-old murder in Aiken County now has a third suspect charged in connection with the case.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daiquan Lamar Lee and charged him with the murder of Christina Cuteri.

Cuteri, 31, was found dead at the intersection of Kathwood and Old Jackson Highway back on May 4, 2020 after she was shot by three men.

Lee is the third arrest with this case. Shikorian Markel Corbitt was charged just nine days after the original shooting. A second man, Shikem Saiquan Wright, was taken into custody by Richmond County deputies at the Rivers Edge Apartments without incident back in July 2020.

Lee, meanwhile, was arrested Feb. 3 and taken into custody without incident. He is also charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

