Teachers ask Gov. McMaster to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Teacher groups are asking Governor Henry McMaster to make teachers and staff a priority when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“One of our primary needs is to have safety, and we feel like the best avenue for that is through vaccine doses,” SC for Ed board member and Richland Two teacher Nicole Walker said.

When it comes to the vaccine rollout, McMaster said he would like to add those 65 and older to Group 1A before moving on to Group 1B, which includes teachers and other essential workers.

“As soon as we can get those that are coming in for the vaccinations now, I want to move it down to 65 years old and over soon,” McMaster said on Monday. “As soon as we can get that flow moving, then we will move into the next category.”

SC for Ed is calling all teachers and community members to action this week, asking everyone to contact McMaster or other representatives and make their concerns heard.

Walker is hoping teachers in South Carolina will be able to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.

“It’s frustrating for us to see our friends around the country who are in states that have been in able to administer vaccines to our older population and teachers at the same time,” Walker said.

Sherry East, the president of the South Carolina Education Association, said teacher morale is at an all-time low.

“I’ve never seen the stress level as high as it is right now,” East said. “I talked to teachers all weekend that really want to leave the profession.”

East said teachers want the governor to make their safety a priority.

“I’m not going to say that the people the governor has first in line aren’t important, because they absolutely are,” East said. “Our hospital workers, our first responders, our vulnerable population which he is calling them—but so are our teachers.”

RELATED STORIES

Walker said it’s also frustrating to have McMaster call out for five days a week of in-person learning when it could be months before teachers get the vaccine in the state.

“McMaster is asking us to go back five days face to face every week, and yet, he’s not doing everything possible to make sure that’s a safe environment for staff or students,” Walker said.

Walker and East said they are worried that if nothing changes, it’s going to be May or later before teachers get the vaccine.

“At this point, that’s really too late,” Walker said. “I’ll only have a few days left with my students maximum, and by the time the vaccine would take effect it’s really not going to do me any good.”

Superintendent Molly Spearman said during an interview with WIS she has asked the governor to prioritize teachers once Group 1B opens up, saying that it’s a huge group of people and the supply is extremely limited.

However, Walker said ideally she would like to see the vaccine offered to teachers by the end of February to allow for teachers to get the vaccine before the year is over and to safely get back to the classroom.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.