System upgrades to take Ga. tax agency offline for days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a heads up if you’re getting an early start on filing your taxes.

The Georgia Tax Center will be offline from Friday night to next Wednesday while the system gets some upgrades.

That means starting Friday at 11 p.m., all tax services will be unavailable, including payments, filing returns, getting refund statuses and tax-credit pre-approvals.

The Georgia Department of Revenue says it will be back up and running at 8 a.m. Feb. 11.

Taxpayers then will be able to conduct normal business using GTC online services, but may experience temporary delays and longer-than-normal transaction times due to volume.

