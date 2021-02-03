Advertisement

Suspect sought, one wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting

RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch confirms Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a shooting at 2224 Grand Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies found one woman with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. She has been taken to the hospital.

Dispatch tells us they believe the suspect could be driving a gray Toyota Camry.

Grand Boulevard has been blocked off at this time.

We have a News 12 crew on the scene and will provide updates as they develop.

