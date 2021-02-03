South Carolina to open vaccine appointments to all 65-year-olds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is opening COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Monday to all residents who are 65 and older.

Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the change Wednesday.

DHEC’s online tool at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator shows locations currently accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine and provides contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations.

State health leaders cited increased vaccine allocations from the federal government and a streamlined, statewide vaccination plan, but they stressed that vaccines supplies remain limited.

“Additional steps to expedite access to additional South Carolinians – including teachers and others in Phase 1B – will be made based on the use of the vaccine, the number of appointments made, and other information on vaccine supply,” DHEC said Wednesday in a news release.

Teachers have been appealing to McMaster to be added to the vaccination priority list . He answered that he wanted to add those 65 and older to Group 1A before moving on to Group 1B, which includes teachers and other essential workers.

“We have a moral and ethical duty to first vaccinate the South Carolinians who are at the highest risk of dying from the virus. At this time, placing a younger person between a senior citizen and what could be their lifesaving shot would be unconscionable and irresponsible. Today’s action will save lives and allow our teachers to be vaccinated next.”

Officials say 81.7 percent of COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina have been among those 65 and older. The average age for COVID-related deaths in South Carolina is 75. There are approximately 309,000 South Carolinians between the ages of 65 and 69. To date, South Carolina has received 777,250 vaccine and has given 439,888 shots. In addition, 382,695 South Carolinians have scheduled vaccine appointments.

In South Carolina there are currently 458 activated COVID-19 vaccine sites, many of which are currently accepting appointments, with the others set to begin accepting appointments soon.

What to know

Beginning Monday, any South Carolina resident who is at least 65 years old can schedule their appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

The risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at the highest risk.

Residents will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at their appointment that confirms their age and, therefore, their eligibility to receive vaccine.

South Carolinians eligible to receive vaccine can schedule an appointment at a location accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The scdhec.gov/vaxlocator can be used to find those locations and get contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. People can also call DHEC’s COVID-19 vaccine information line at 866-365-8110 for help finding vaccine providers and their contact information to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 is still at high levels in South Carolina. Wear a face mask, stay 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and get tested often.

