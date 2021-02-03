Advertisement

SC Publix pharmacies to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses

Publix is set to get more doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer to eligible individuals at...
Publix is set to get more doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer to eligible individuals at 24 locations in South Carolina.(WCJB)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Publix is set to get more doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer to eligible individuals at 24 locations in South Carolina.

Vaccinations will be provided to eligible individuals by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 6, while supplies last.

According to state guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to:

  • Health care workers
  • Individuals ages 70 and older
  • Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
  • Caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria
  • South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

These guidelines may change Monday as South Carolina plans to expand vaccines to people ages 65 and older.

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties:

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Reservations will open on Feb. 4, at 6:00 a.m.

Appointment times will start on Feb. 6. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals at no cost. However, customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment.

Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card.

Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought after woman wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray has died

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for man after wreck near I-20, exit 11
Leaders and advocates are working on efforts to help the homeless population in Augusta.
Commissioners and advocates go to work to resolve Augusta homelessness
AU Health push to get people vaccinated
AU, Dept. of Health aim to advance vaccinations after huge local donation
Helping the homeless in Augusta
Helping the homeless in Augusta
James Brown 'Cape man' Danny Ray dies at 85
James Brown 'Cape man' Danny Ray dies at 85