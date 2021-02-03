SC Publix pharmacies to get more COVID-19 vaccine doses

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Publix is set to get more doses of the Moderna vaccine to administer to eligible individuals at 24 locations in South Carolina.

Vaccinations will be provided to eligible individuals by appointment only starting Saturday, Feb. 6, while supplies last.

According to state guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to:

Health care workers

Individuals ages 70 and older

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria

South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

These guidelines may change Monday as South Carolina plans to expand vaccines to people ages 65 and older.

Publix Pharmacy will administer the vaccine in the following counties:

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Reservations will open on Feb. 4, at 6:00 a.m.

Appointment times will start on Feb. 6. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals at no cost. However, customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment.

Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card.

Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

