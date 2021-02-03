Nonprofit firefighters want to take over Wagener Fire Dept.

WAGENER, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine your home catches fire and you have no idea who is coming to put it out. Then crews eventually get to your home only to realize they can’t even go inside.

That’s exactly what’s happening for many in and around the town of Wagener. Town leaders and people living in that community have different opinions on what should be done next.

Tonight, a nonprofit made up mostly of former Wagener firefighters is going to Aiken County Council for help.

They want to take over as the Wagener Fire Department. They’re taking this to the county council because Wagener’s Town Council has already denied them twice.

The former assistant fire chief George Day sees the nonprofit take-over as a good thing.

“They’re willing to step in, take over everything, and it, you know, if any way possible, this will allow proper coverage as if it was never relinquished,” he said.

But just last night, the town council voted to ask the county to shrink their fire district and have their fire department only respond within city limits. That would leave people on the outskirts of the city waiting for fire departments from other towns like New Holland and Salley to respond in an emergency.

The Wagener Mayor defended the council’s position, saying the department is in no shape to keep covering the areas they’re supposed to.

“The condition of the equipment, the condition of the fire station in the past, it would be putting them right back in where they left. It was a mess,” Mayor Michael Miller said.

The Aiken County Council meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. and there’s a chance this won’t even be discussed in the council meeting tonight.

News 12 will continue to follow this story as more details become available.

