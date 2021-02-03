Advertisement

Nonprofit firefighters want to take over Wagener Fire Dept.

By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine your home catches fire and you have no idea who is coming to put it out. Then crews eventually get to your home only to realize they can’t even go inside.

That’s exactly what’s happening for many in and around the town of Wagener. Town leaders and people living in that community have different opinions on what should be done next.

Tonight, a nonprofit made up mostly of former Wagener firefighters is going to Aiken County Council for help.

They want to take over as the Wagener Fire Department. They’re taking this to the county council because Wagener’s Town Council has already denied them twice.

The former assistant fire chief George Day sees the nonprofit take-over as a good thing.

“They’re willing to step in, take over everything, and it, you know, if any way possible, this will allow proper coverage as if it was never relinquished,” he said.

But just last night, the town council voted to ask the county to shrink their fire district and have their fire department only respond within city limits. That would leave people on the outskirts of the city waiting for fire departments from other towns like New Holland and Salley to respond in an emergency.

The Wagener Mayor defended the council’s position, saying the department is in no shape to keep covering the areas they’re supposed to.

“The condition of the equipment, the condition of the fire station in the past, it would be putting them right back in where they left. It was a mess,” Mayor Michael Miller said.

The Aiken County Council meeting starts at 7:00 p.m. and there’s a chance this won’t even be discussed in the council meeting tonight.

News 12 will continue to follow this story as more details become available.

FOLLOW THE WAGENER FIRE DEPARTMENT COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine [FILE]
Teachers ask Gov. McMaster to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
Fight over next steps for Wagener Fire Dept.
Fight over next steps for Wagener Fire Dept.
Augusta Judicial Circuit: to split or not to split
Attorney calls for commission to slow down judicial circuit split process
Leaders address homeless population
Augusta Commission addresses growing homelessness initiatives