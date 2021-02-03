Advertisement

Man shot in ankle in shooting off of Brussels St

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 3600 block of Brussels Street after reports of a shooting.

Officials say upon arrival, deputies found a 61-year-old male who was shot in the right ankle. The victim told deputies the incident occurred in the woods off of Brussels St by an unknown subject.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are on scene as the investigation is still active.

