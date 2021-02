AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jame’s Brown’s “cape man” and emcee, well-known in his own right, has dfied of natural casues.

Danny Ray worked for decades with the “Godfather of Soul,” one of Augusta’s most famous residents.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed Ray died Tuesday night and that the death was natural.

