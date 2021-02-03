Line break leads to boil order for parts of Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown issued a boil-water advisory Wednesday after a contractor broke a water main at the front entrance to Reynolds Pond subdivision.

The line break caused service outages and loss of pressure in parts of the water system. Affected areas include Reynolds Way, Corners Way, Reynolds Circle and Reynolds Court.

The water main has been repaired, and crews are flushing the water system through hydrants. However, because these conditions create the potential for contamination, the city issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution.

Residents should boil water for a full minute before drinking it, brushing their teeth, washing or preparing food or baby formula, making ice or giving water to pets.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted. After that, they should flush all faucets for at least two minutes.

