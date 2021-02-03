Advertisement

Line break leads to boil order for parts of Grovetown

Clean, running water from faucet.
Clean, running water from faucet. (KOTA)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Grovetown issued a boil-water advisory Wednesday after a contractor broke a water main at the front entrance to Reynolds Pond subdivision.

The line break caused service outages and loss of pressure in parts of the water system. Affected areas include Reynolds Way, Corners Way, Reynolds Circle and Reynolds Court.

The water main has been repaired, and crews are flushing the water system through hydrants. However, because these conditions create the potential for contamination, the city issued the advisory out of an abundance of caution.

Residents should boil water for a full minute before drinking it, brushing their teeth, washing or preparing food or baby formula, making ice or giving water to pets.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted. After that, they should flush all faucets for at least two minutes.

UPDATE | How Georgia and South Carolina are faring this flu season

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought after woman wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

An almost year-old murder in Aiken County now has a third suspect charged in connection with...
Third suspect in May 2020 Aiken murder apprehended
File image
Georgian sentenced for trying to sell nonexistent masks for $317 million
A Moderna vaccine is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District vaccination clinic.
South Carolina to open vaccine appointments to all 65-year-olds
Danny Ray, James Brown's "cape man" and emcee for 40 years, has died. This is a file photo from...
James Brown's famous 'cape man' and emcee