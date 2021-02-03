Is double-masking the answer? An AU expert weighs in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a part of our everyday routine — grabbing a mask before you leave home

But should you grab more than one?

“One mask in most situations probably does just fine,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, a professor of medicine at Augusta University.

“In crowds, it may not,” he added.

MacArthur weighed in on the issue as more experts across the country say wearing two masks or masks with extra layers could be more effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and the new strains of the virus that are emerging.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week he believes extra layers could lower the risk of an infected person spreading the virus to others because of the barriers.

“It just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said.

Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the variants originating from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil spread more easily and quickly than other variants.

The U.K. variant has been found in Georgia and South Carolina. The Palmetto State is also seeing the South African variant.

MacArthur says single masks work, but the protection varies with quality.

“Some are really very good — probably better than 95 percent,” he said. “Others are down 50 to 60 percent.”

He says paper masks are good for filtering, but cloth masks provide the best coverage.

So when you layer the two together, you’re guaranteed more effectiveness.

“They have now shown that two masks paper mask on the inside and cloth on the outside seems to filter out up to 91 percent of particles,” he said.

He says double masks are highly recommended for those at higher risk or in crowded places.

But if you’re exercising, going for a run, or have difficulties breathing, one mask should be enough.

“The most important thing is that everybody needs to wear a mask,” he said.

“Honestly, I’d be really happy if everyone just wore one mask.”

A January Virginia Tech study also concluded with recommending a “three-layer mask consisting of outer layers of a flexible, tightly woven fabric and an inner layer consisting of a material designed to filter out particles.”

While the extra layers may prove to be more effective, infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld at Baptist Memorial Healthcare in Memphis told WMC he believes a stronger emphasis needs to be placed on social distancing.

“What we do have in this country is enough room for anybody who wants to be six or ten feet apart from someone else to be 6 feet apart,” Threlkeld said. “I think social distancing always has been and remains the key.”

Gray News contributed to this report