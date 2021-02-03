Advertisement

How are USC, UGA coping with COVID-19 cases?

By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Colleges across the country are trying new ways to reopen campuses while protecting students from COVID-19.

Here’s a look at some big universities in the two-state region:

Right now, there are 179 active COVID cases at the University of South Carolina. That includes 166 students and 13 employees.

As students return to the campus in Columbia, the City Council has extended its mask ordinance to April 4, with plans to make it stricter. State data shows 17 percent of the Palmetto State’s cases were found in people ages 21 to 30.

The school has started mandatory monthly COVID testing to monitor students. And to help them out a bit more, the school has upgraded to touchless pay options at university buildings.

The University of Georgia has 190 total cases. For the spring semester, the university is offering free surveillance testing, and every student has been given two washable face masks. Officials have set aside nearly 500 rooms to accommodate students who test positive and need to isolate.

