Here’s an update on how Georgia and South Carolina are faring this flu season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news in the pandemic: Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say seasonal flu activity is lower than usual this year.

For the week ending Jan. 23, Oklahoma was the only state to report a moderate level of cases.

Both Georgia and South Carolina are reporting a minimal level.

However, doctors say although flu season’s gotten a slower start, cases are beginning to spike.

At Conway Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, doctors saw 30 to 60 cases for both November and December.

But for January, that number jumped to about 100.

“A vast majority of those have been outpatient cases obviously, but nevertheless, we’ve seen like I said more cases in January than the previous three months combined,” Dr. Paul Richardson said.

Doctors say precautions taken due to the pandemic, like mask-wearing, may have helped lower the spread of the flu.

If you’re still wanting to get a flu shot this season and are also eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, experts say to wait two weeks between vaccines.

