Advertisement

Here’s an update on how Georgia and South Carolina are faring this flu season

By Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s some good news in the pandemic: Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say seasonal flu activity is lower than usual this year.

For the week ending Jan. 23, Oklahoma was the only state to report a moderate level of cases.

Both Georgia and South Carolina are reporting a minimal level.

However, doctors say although flu season’s gotten a slower start, cases are beginning to spike.

MORE | Is double-masking the answer? An AU expert weighs in

At Conway Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, doctors saw 30 to 60 cases for both November and December.

But for January, that number jumped to about 100.

“A vast majority of those have been outpatient cases obviously, but nevertheless, we’ve seen like I said more cases in January than the previous three months combined,” Dr. Paul Richardson said.

Doctors say precautions taken due to the pandemic, like mask-wearing, may have helped lower the spread of the flu.

If you’re still wanting to get a flu shot this season and are also eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, experts say to wait two weeks between vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought after woman wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

Teacher
S.C. teacher gives up hair in salute to student with cancer
A look at Ga. Gov. Kemp's latest legislative proposals
Flu
What happened to flu season in the 2-state region?
File image
System upgrades to take Ga. tax agency offline for days