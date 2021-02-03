Advertisement

Georgian sentenced for trying to sell nonexistent masks for $317 million

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia man has been sentenced for trying to sell 50 million nonexistent N-95 face masks.

Paul Penn, 64, was sentenced Tuesday for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The Johns Creek resident faces five months and 29 days of home confinement after pleading guilty. Judge R. Stan Baker also fined Penn $1,500 and ordered him to serve three years of probation.

As described in court documents and testimony, Penn, through his company, Spectrum Global Holdings, agreed with unnamed co-conspirators to act as a middleman in the attempted sale of 50 million 3M Model 1860 Respirator Masks that he and his co-conspirators did not actually possess.

Under the deal, Penn was to broker the sale in exchange for a cut of the $317 million sales price, which was more than 500 percent higher than the previous normal market value for N-95 masks.

Based on representations from Penn and others, the buyer, a foreign government, wired the funds to complete the purchase, which was disrupted by the U.S. Secret Service just before the transaction could be completed. All of the funds were returned to the foreign government.

“If not for the vigilance of the U.S. Secret Service, Paul Penn and his co-conspirators likely would have lit the fuse on an international scandal by ripping off a friendly foreign government for more than $300 million,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement.

