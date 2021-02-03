Georgia Senate Republicans introduce bills to limit mail voting

ATLANTA - Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are seeking new limits and requirements before people can vote.

They’re making the moves after Democrats won the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state.

Democrats say the bills are unnecessary, are politically motivated and would suppress legal votes.

Various measures would:

Require an absentee voter to give an explanation of why they’re voting absentee.

Require voters to send a copy of their photo ID when requesting a ballot.

Ask county election officials to identify dead voters every month.

Require the state to change the way absentee ballots are delivered.

Ban ballot drop boxes.

Block outside groups from sending out absentee ballot applications.

End automatic voter registration when obtaining a driver’s license.

Ban new residents from voting in a runoff election.

Also at the Georgia Capitol ...

A bill that would legalize sports betting in Georgia and give tax revenue to the state lottery is in advancing in the state House. The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee voted 20-6 Tuesday to approve House Bill 86, sending it to the full House for more debate. The measure moved forward despite continuing questions about whether state constitutional amendment is needed to legalize betting.

Republican Rep. John Carson, of Marietta, says drivers should not be able to avoid penalties by telling judges they have purchased hands-free devices for their cellphones . Carson said it’s possible for people to get caught in multiple jurisdictions and get out of multiple fines because different courts can’t keep track.

Bringing in and keeping teachers is a new focus for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. On Tuesday, he introduced his “teacher pipeline” legislation . The legislation includes working with veterans and retired teachers, creating easier pathways to certification for them.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press