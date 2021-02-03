Advertisement

Deputies search for man after wreck near I-20, exit 11

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have set a perimeter off of Interstate 20 westbound in search of a man who ran into the woods.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the man drove down I-20 before wrecking his vehicle near exit 11, Bettis Academy Road.

The man then got out of the car and ran into the woods.

Deputies are currently on the side of the road searching for him.

Motorists should be cautious if heading towards exit 11 until further notice.

We will provide updates as they develop.

