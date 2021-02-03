Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Very cold lows again early Thursday morning. Looking dry Thursday. Rain likely Friday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and chilly this evening with temps in the 40s and 30s between 6 pm and midnight. Skies will be clear and winds will be calm tonight into Thursday morning. Another cold morning expected Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 20s around sunrise. Areas inside Bobby Jones (I-516) will likely stay in the low 30s for lows.

Staying dry Thursday, but rain looks likely by Friday.
Staying dry Thursday, but rain looks likely by Friday.(WRDW)

Clouds will start to increase during the day Thursday as our next cold front approaches from the west. We are expecting to stay dry Thursday with slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our next front is expected to bring rain Friday. Showers could start before sunrise Friday morning in our northern and western counties. Most of the area should see rain Friday as a line of showers/storms move through ahead of the front. This is expected to be a line of showers moving through, so once it starts and stops for your area, you should remain dry the rest of the day. This means many spots in the northern and western CSRA could be completely dry Friday afternoon. Highs on Friday will be dependent on the speed and timing of the front. Right now thinking highs should be able to make the upper 50s and low 60s Friday. Winds will be getting breezy again as the front moves in. Wind are expected to be sustained between 10-15 out of the west-southwest.

The weekend forecast looks tricky with our longer range models not agreeing on a common solution. Saturday currently looks dry for most of the CSRA with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances are expected to increase again Saturday night into Sunday morning as another system moves through the region. Some models keep us completely dry during the day Sunday with the most of the rain moving out by mid-morning. Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday currently looks dry with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs later in the day in the 60s. Another rain maker is expected to move in Tuesday and likely bring in some warmer air to the region. We are expecting rain chances to continue to be non-zero on Wednesday with even warmer highs potentially getting close to 70.

