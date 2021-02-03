Advertisement

Commissioners and advocates go to work to resolve Augusta homelessness

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around 480 people were living on Augusta’s streets in 2020, and a number of activists are trying to lower that tremendously.

“We have adequate food supplies, we have blankets, sleeping bags, tents but what we really need is shelter...,” Danielle Ringgold said.

Homeless advocates Danielle Ringgold and Kiara Bouyea are pushing for change, and our city leaders are doing the same.

“We’re not going to get everyone off of the streets, we’re not going to house everyone, but we can certainly do something,” District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said.

On Tuesday, the commission voted to form a task force to address homelessness in Augusta. The goal: to come up with new services and ultimately house the homeless.

“It’s easy to write off this homeless situation as just, you know, a bunch of people who are alcoholics and drug addicts,” Jordan said. “It’s easy to say that, but it’s hard to come to the table, and come up with real solutions that will serve folks who literally need help. And even serve folks who may fall upon this idea of alcoholism and drug addiction.”

With cold weather setting in and no end in sight for the pandemic, Commissioner Johnson isn’t wasting time. He says the help will be here sooner rather than later.

“One of our initial goals that we’re working very diligently to solve is extending the hours of our community centers to become warming centers...,” Jordan said.

The pandemic has put a dent in how many people local shelters can serve. That’s why advocates are calling for more.

“To address the problem of homelessness, we have to find out what our house-less and unhoused populations of people need. But I think the first and most important thing, beyond anything, is to have immediate shelter now...,” Bouyea said.

The task force is still in the early stages but Johnson and Dennis Williams, District 2 Commissioner, already started the work today.

“We’re coming together to weigh that idea of resources, [and] where to allocate them to. We’re weighing those options right now,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the task force will have members from local social service groups, Richmond County educators, community activists, and concerned citizens. They’ll come up with ideas and present it to commissioners to vote.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought after woman wounded in Grand Boulevard drive-by shooting
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Danny Ray was James Brown's "cape man" for 40 years. (AP archive photo)
Longtime James Brown emcee and ‘cape man’ Danny Ray has died

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deputies search for man after wreck near I-20, exit 11
Helping the homeless in Augusta
Helping the homeless in Augusta
James Brown 'Cape man' Danny Ray dies at 85
James Brown 'Cape man' Danny Ray dies at 85
AU Health push to get people vaccinated
AU Health push to get people vaccinated