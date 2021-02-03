Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
Suspect sought after gunpoint robbery near the North Augusta Greeneway
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
RCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting that left one person wounded.
Suspect sought, one wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

Police found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the...
Family mourning after finding mother, 2 children shot in Minn. home
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
Homeschooling options during the pandemic
Homeschooling options during the pandemic
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally