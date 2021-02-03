Augusta National provides site for AU Health vaccination clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club is partnering with Augusta University Health to help expand local COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Augusta National will provide property in the Washington Square shopping center to serve as a central vaccination site.

The clinic will be operated by AU Health and can accommodate many people efficiently and safely, Augusta National announced Wednesday.

The site is scheduled to launch Feb. 8 and will operate as long as necessary.

Augusta National and the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area also will provide matching $1 million contributions, resulting in a joint donation of $2 million to support AU Health’s vaccination efforts.

The donation will help fund operations at the Washington Square location and allow pop-up clinics to open in underserved areas, including the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods.

The contribution also will fund the launch of AU Health’s first mobile vaccination unit.

Appointments for those currently eligible to receive the vaccine can be made at augustahealth.org/vaccine.

In addition, funding will enable the East Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health to add a second mobile vaccination unit.

These units will target services to residents of Richmond County who lack transportation or face other barriers to vaccination.

“Helping expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations is another meaningful way to do more for our neighbors in the Augusta community that has supported the Masters Tournament for more than 80 years,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament.

“The dedication of Augusta University Health, Georgia Department of Public Health and all health care providers working courageously during this pandemic is inspiring, and they deserve our enduring gratitude and support. We hope these resources will have an immediate impact on their efforts to protect those most vulnerable and our community at large through more vaccinations.”

Previous efforts

Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Augusta National has worked with local entities to equip and support COVID-19 response efforts in Augusta and the surrounding communities. In March 2020, Augusta National and the Community Foundation for the CSRA coordinated a joint contribution of $2 million to expand local COVID-19 testing at Augusta University and support the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

These latest efforts also follow Ridley’s announcement at the 2020 Masters in November of a $10 million gift from Augusta National, AT&T, Bank of America and IBM to assist in the redevelopment of the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods. Initially, this collective investment will fund construction of an innovative new community center and new headquarters for the Boys & Girls Club of the CSRA.

