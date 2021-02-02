What’s at stake for Burke County in the judicial circuit split decision?

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Senate is deciding whether to approve Columbia County’s split from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

We first reported the request for a split back in December. If lawmakers pass it, the split would leave Burke County splitting the bill to stay in the circuit with Richmond County.

We’ve heard from lawyers in Columbia County against the split and Augusta commissioners who are in support of it.

But what’s at stake for Burke County?

If passed, the nine-page bill is set to impact over 390,000 people and Burke County is asking state lawmakers to take a look at the numbers for themselves before they decide anything.

“It is entirely up to the senate and the house as to what they want to do. They could pass it without any consideration or they could take some time and study it. But it’s out of our hands,” Burke County Administrator Merv Waldrop said.

The Burke County Commission sent a resolution to the general assembly asking for a cost analysis.

“Members of the general assembly, please consider the costs and the impacts on Burke and Richmond County,” Waldrop said.

This past Thursday, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams sent a letter to the county administrator asking not only for a financial analysis to be done but also for more time and to slow the process down.

According to the new bill, Burke County would pay 10 percent of the circuit’s expenses, compared to the 7 percent they currently pay.

“Even if our percentage stays the same, our overhead costs may go up. And that’s what we’re afraid of,” Waldrop said.

In 2018, the Judicial Council of Georgia took a look at resources for the Augusta Judicial Circuit. At the time, they did not recommend a split.

“Basically, it’s a divorce. We‘ve got to figure out who gets what and who pays for what,” Waldrop said.

And we can only hope this divorce isn’t a messy one.

In their last meeting, the Burke County Commission discussed the possibility of splitting from the Augusta Judicial Circuit too. But nothing formal has been filed.

For now, if the current bill is passed, it would go into effect on July 1.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp would then have to appoint a district attorney for the Columbia County circuit.

