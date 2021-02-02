Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Be on the lookout for ‘mask exemption’ cards

(KWTX)
By WMBF Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A coronavirus-related scam that first came to light early last year is once again making its rounds, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Authorities continue to remind the public to never pay someone for a “mask exemption” card or other fraudulent credentials.

According to WMBF’s NBC affiliate, WYFF, the cards claim wearing a mask poses a mental and/or physical risk to cardholders. Some people have been selling them for about $20.

“People are losing money, they are also being asked to leave businesses in some cases and so people really need to be aware of this going on,” said Brandon Lavorgna with SCEMD. “You see it across social media. It’s just false.”

The Americans with Disabilities Act does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe workplace operations, officials say.

Additional information on the ADA can be found here.

For help reporting coronavirus scams, click here.

