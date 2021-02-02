Advertisement

Road warriors: James, Davis lead Lakers past Hawks 107-99

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to...
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Los Angeles. James was announced Saturday, Dec. 26, as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James dominated down the stretch as the Los Angeles Lakers closed out a nearly two-week trip with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. Atlanta rallied, closing to 98-97 on Trae Young’s 3-pointer.

But James responded with a 3 of his own, came up with a huge block on Clint Capela, and finished off the Hawks with a layup. Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 16 assists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role, First Assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands...
MLB players reject delay, vow to start season on time
Johnson, Williamson lead Louisville past Georgia Tech 74-58
FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on...
Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires
Masters champion Patrick Reed drives No. 11 during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National...
Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines