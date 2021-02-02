Road warriors: James, Davis lead Lakers past Hawks 107-99

ATLANTA (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James dominated down the stretch as the Los Angeles Lakers closed out a nearly two-week trip with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. Atlanta rallied, closing to 98-97 on Trae Young’s 3-pointer.

But James responded with a 3 of his own, came up with a huge block on Clint Capela, and finished off the Hawks with a layup. Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 16 assists.

