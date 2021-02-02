Advertisement

Report: Coach, ex-manager Callaway pursued women in media

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway argues with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman after Mets'...
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway argues with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman after Mets' Robinson Cano was called out during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 21, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, former manager of the New York Mets, “aggressively pursued” several women who work in sports media and sent three of them inappropriate photos, The Athletic reported Monday night.

Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report. He often commented on their appearance and on one occasion “thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter” while she interviewed him, The Athletic said.

Five women spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity and they indicated Callaway’s actions spanned at least five years and three teams, the outlet reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

Sports
National high school group alters COVID guidance
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after catching a pass for a first down...
Gronk, Kelce revolutionized tight end spot in different ways
FILE - In this April 24, 2013, file photo, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands...
MLB players reject delay, vow to start season on time
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures to...
Road warriors: James, Davis lead Lakers past Hawks 107-99