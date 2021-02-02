Advertisement

Rep. Joe Wilson visits North Augusta to outline priorities

Rep. Joe Wilson visits North Augusta on Feb. 1, 2021.
Rep. Joe Wilson visits North Augusta on Feb. 1, 2021.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson was in North Augusta, telling us what his focus will be this year in the House.

The Republican congressman said Monday his highest priority is creating jobs and economic growth.

He also mentioned bills he’s supporting to help our military.

“Anyway, I can back up Fort Gordon. … I represent Fort Jackson directly, but anyway, I can back up our military,” he said.

MORE | Lawmakers raise pressure on outspoken Ga. congresswoman

“It’s just going to be so beneficial with the people of North Augusta, Augusta, Aiken County and back up into Columbia County. We’ll claim ‘em all.”

Wilson also says he will keep fighting to save the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam and supports plans that maintain water levels in the Savannah River.

He also thanked voters got supporting him for another term.

“I’m very humbled and inspired to receive more votes than ever, and I don’t take that for granted,” he said.

“And for Republicans in South Carolina — what an extraordinary year, by gaining more seats in the state House and Senate.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

