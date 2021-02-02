Advertisement

Re-vamped relief plan will help more struggling Augusta businesses

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some much-needed help for local businesses is on the way as Augusta is giving out more than $1 million in grants through its small business relief program.

For many small businesses across the CSRA, this pandemic has felt like a year of struggle. But this new phase of relief comes at a good time.

Sweet Moments Cafe opened in 2018, and owner Jaruwan Charintranont says the business was on the rise.

“It’s getting better until COVID hit,” Charintranont said.

Now she’s working another job to help pay bills. This past year brought a sharp decline in income.

“We were struggling to keep above water,” Charintranont said.

Then they heard about this new phase of relief funding, one application and a check now offering hope for the future.

Augusta has done this before, but not many businesses knew about it.

“We are able to touch more lives,” Richmond County Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher, Jr. said.

Welcher says this relief funding is a restart after their first COVID-19 relief plan in the summer and fall didn’t meet their standards.

“There were about 70 businesses that we committed funding to at that time. We were committing funding of up to $5,000,” he said.

It also only served businesses with 10 employees or less. This new program is for up to 100 employees and offers up to $15,000.

The city is seeing an uptick and applications and interest. Officials hope this effort will bring a more tangible impact.

“The rhetoric sounds good but, in my opinion, what are we really doing? Are we putting the money where our mouth is?” Welcher said.

If you are a small business that needs help, you can reach out to the Augusta Chamber or Housing and Community Development.

You can apply for relief online or call (706) 821-1797 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

Augusta Judicial Circuit: to split or not to split
Attorney calls for commission to slow down judicial circuit split process
Leaders address homeless population
Augusta Commission addresses growing homelessness initiatives
Leaders address homeless population
Leaders address homeless population
Apple watch helps save local man's life
Apple watch helps save local man's life
I-TEAM: With skyrocketing gun sales, ammo becomes a much-needed commodity
I-TEAM: With skyrocketing gun sales, ammo becomes a much-needed commodity