Re-vamped relief plan will help more struggling Augusta businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some much-needed help for local businesses is on the way as Augusta is giving out more than $1 million in grants through its small business relief program.

For many small businesses across the CSRA, this pandemic has felt like a year of struggle. But this new phase of relief comes at a good time.

Sweet Moments Cafe opened in 2018, and owner Jaruwan Charintranont says the business was on the rise.

“It’s getting better until COVID hit,” Charintranont said.

Now she’s working another job to help pay bills. This past year brought a sharp decline in income.

“We were struggling to keep above water,” Charintranont said.

Then they heard about this new phase of relief funding, one application and a check now offering hope for the future.

Augusta has done this before, but not many businesses knew about it.

“We are able to touch more lives,” Richmond County Housing and Community Development Director Hawthorne Welcher, Jr. said.

Welcher says this relief funding is a restart after their first COVID-19 relief plan in the summer and fall didn’t meet their standards.

“There were about 70 businesses that we committed funding to at that time. We were committing funding of up to $5,000,” he said.

It also only served businesses with 10 employees or less. This new program is for up to 100 employees and offers up to $15,000.

The city is seeing an uptick and applications and interest. Officials hope this effort will bring a more tangible impact.

“The rhetoric sounds good but, in my opinion, what are we really doing? Are we putting the money where our mouth is?” Welcher said.

If you are a small business that needs help, you can reach out to the Augusta Chamber or Housing and Community Development.

You can apply for relief online or call (706) 821-1797 for more information.

