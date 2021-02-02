Law enforcement swarms area of Riverview Park after robbery call

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety is responding to a call about a robbery near Riverview Park, near the activities center.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence, so motorists should avoid the area at this time. There are no road closures reported because of this incident.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they develop

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.