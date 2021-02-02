Advertisement

Law enforcement swarms area of Riverview Park after robbery call

North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety is responding to a call about a robbery near Riverview Park, near the activities center.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence, so motorists should avoid the area at this time. There are no road closures reported because of this incident.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they develop

