Advertisement

Police: FBI agents wounded in shooting in South Florida

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting that wounded several FBI agents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida. Another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were wounded while serving an arrest warrant, and that a man was still barricaded inside a home in the suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

No additional details were immediately available.

—-

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses resignation, termination of police chief and officer over racial slurs
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
meditation
Longtime Aiken County Probate Judge Sue Roe dies at 77
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene