Advertisement

People with prior COVID infection may only need one vaccine dose, study suggests

The study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who’ve recovered from COVID-19 might have as many antibodies after one vaccine dose as those who’ve had both shots.

A study came out this week and is based on 109 people. Of that number, 41 of whom had already been infected.

Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly than those who had recovered from it.

The study hasn’t peer-reviewed yet and it does not prove varying levels of protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should get vaccinated even if they’ve had COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal brings an early test of campaign...
Biden, Yellen pan GOP virus aid, including stimulus checks, as too small and urge action
It’s been almost a full year since the pandemic started, and the I-Team found many gun owners...
I-TEAM: With skyrocketing gun sales, ammo becomes a much-needed commodity
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Man arrested in killing of 5 children, 1 adult in Oklahoma
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida