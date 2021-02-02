Advertisement

National high school group alters COVID guidance

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(AP) - The National Federation of State High School Associations has revised its original guidance on how to conduct prep sports safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidance suggests community infection rates are a better gauge for transmission of the illness during athletic events rather than categorizing sports into high, medium and low risk. The organization also notes more recent data show transmission is relatively rare during athletic events.

The organization said the science shows infection rates in non-contact sports are lower than those in contact sports, outdoors sports have lower infection rates than indoor sports, and the use of face masks during indoor events produces similar transmission rates to outdoor sports.

The NFHSA also said new evidence reveals a majority of sports-related COVID-19 cases come from social contact rather than participation. It recommends continuing to emphasize social distancing, the use of masks, staying home when ill, proper hygiene in the locker room during contests, while traveling and with interaction in the community.

