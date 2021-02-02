N. Augusta City Council discusses partnership with Aiken County Elections
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An ordinance to partner with the Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections has passed the first reading during tonight’s North Augusta city council meeting.
If fully approved, this ordinance would allow North Augusta the use of equipment, staffing and training opportunities for poll workers going into the general election on April 27.
The ordinance would also create:
- Nine new polling locations for citizens
- Make early voting available
- Allow poll workers to bring voting machines outside to cars if voters are unable to enter the building.
The ordinance now moves to a second reading and will have to advance past a third reading before going into effect.
