N. Augusta City Council discusses partnership with Aiken County Elections

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - An ordinance to partner with the Aiken County Board of Registration and Elections has passed the first reading during tonight’s North Augusta city council meeting.

If fully approved, this ordinance would allow North Augusta the use of equipment, staffing and training opportunities for poll workers going into the general election on April 27.

The ordinance would also create:

Nine new polling locations for citizens

Make early voting available

Allow poll workers to bring voting machines outside to cars if voters are unable to enter the building.

The ordinance now moves to a second reading and will have to advance past a third reading before going into effect.

