MLB players reject delay, vow to start season on time

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players rejected a proposal to delay the start of spring training and the season due to the coronavirus pandemic, vowing Monday night to report under the original schedule.

MLB proposed to the players’ association on Friday that the start of spring training be pushed back from Feb. 17 to March 22, that opening day be delayed from April 1 to April 28 and that each team’s schedule be cut from 162 games to 154.

MLB believes the virus situation would improve during the month delay.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.