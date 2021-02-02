Longtime Aiken County Probate Judge Sue Roe dies at 77

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Longtime Aiken County Probate Judge Sue H. Roe has died at age 77, according to Shellhouse Funeral Home.

She died Wednesday, according to the funeral home.

According to a resolution honoring her in the South Carolina Legislature in 2016, she retired after serving more than 32 years as a probate judge in Aiken County. She took office on Jan. 1, 1984, after being elected.

She was born April 2, 1943, in Aiken County, graduated from Aiken High School and attended the University of South Carolina Aiken, according to the biography included in the House resolution.

Before being elected as probate judge, she served for 21 years in the court system, including 11 years as Aiken County clerk of court.

She chaired the Aiken County Judicial Center Renovation Committee and served as president of the South Carolina Association of Counties. She also served on the National Association of Counties’ Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee, which she chaired for three years. She also was appointed to the association’s board of directors.

The biography said she had two daughters, Wendy Goodwin and Deanna Roe.

No services will be held for the time being due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, according to the funeral home.

The funeral home said it plans to post an updated obituary at a later date.

