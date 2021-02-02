Lawmakers raise pressure on outspoken Ga. congresswoman

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 100 members of Congress are signing on to support a resolution to remove Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from every House committee she’s part of.

It stems from a viral video of Greene confronting a student who survived the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

Greene says the shooting was a hoax manufactured by the media to take away gun rights.

She currently sits on the education and labor and budget committees.

Democrats say they’re ready to take action with or without bipartisan support.

“If she had honor, of course, she would resign. If she possessed shame, then sure, an apology might suffice. Expulsion is a fitting punishment, but it takes a two-thirds vote of the House, and that would require support from enough Republicans who aren’t morally bankrupt, which is unlikely,” said Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Fred Guttenberg. father of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg, said: “The idea that we have to do this press conference because this democracy has forgotten how to behave because a party is refusing to participate in it, I’m sorry I can’t sit here and listen to the ... questions anymore.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also spoke out Monday, saying it seems a lot of things Greene’s under scrutiny for happened before she was elected.

“They have elected Marjorie Greene to Congress and she’s currently serving. … If the voters don’t like what she’s doing or how she’s representing them, as you all know, we’ll have an election cycle that is quickly coming again, and the voters can weigh in on that,” he said.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he will be meeting with Greene later this week.

