How these South Carolina seniors survived COVID together

By Carolina Coleburn
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a friendship dating back to 1940, when Mary Louise Lucas and Alma Gates met in their junior high tumbling class.

“We were very close and we went to Columbia High School and graduated in 1946, and here we are,” said Lucas, 92.

Since then, the two have done most things together, including supporting each other as they battled COVID-19.

“I was hurting so bad,” said Gates, 91.

Diagnosed with coronavirus in July, she was already high risk for her age, but she also suffers from congestive heart failure and diabetes.

MORE | Health activists frustrated with S.C. COVID-19 vaccine plans

“The Lord didn’t promise us a life without pain,” she said. “I didn’t think about dying; I just wanted relief from the pain.”

After five days at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, “I worried myself sick about her,” Lucas said.

And after a six-week recovery at home, they resumed their regular visits.

“I would sit in the car and she would sit in the carport and we wouldn’t get close together,” Gates said.

But just last month, Lucas was admitted to the hospital.

She received convalescent plasma and steroid treatments.

“I’m grateful,” she said. “Maybe it did have an effect. Like I said, I’m here, thank the Lord.”

She’s back at home but still needs oxygen.

“I was not allowed to talk — and I am a talker,” she said.

The two friends are planning for the day they can get back to life like it was before COVID.

“I just can’t wait to get in my car and go,” Lucas said.

“She thinks she can still drive,” Gates interjected in good humor.

While the pandemic has changed life so much, this bond has remained the same.

MORE | Local hospitals seeing better COVID-19 numbers, but deaths high

