Growth in Columbia County attracts more people and businesses

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is actually the fastest growing county in the CSRA. The county hopes a vision plan will help shape what it will look like in the next 5 to 10 years.

“What’s happening in Columbia County is phenomenal as far as growth goes,” business owner Tracy Frey said.

Construction is the norm in the county, with buildings going up on almost every corner. That’s because Columbia County has seen a 72 percent increase in population growth from 2000 to 2018.

They say the county will see a 194 percent increase in population in the year 2050. For Frey, this makes the area very attractive.

“That’s huge,” Frey said. “That’s one of the reasons why we decided to come to Columbia County -- number one because it’s in our backyard and we want to grow our community, but we do see the growth here and we want to continue to help that. We want to be an attraction for people coming here.”

Currently, the planning department is working on their Vision 2035 plan. It maps out where things should be, what roads will need widening and development opportunities.

“As we grow, the demands are going to shift in some respects but also stay the same so how do we handle that balance,” Scott Sterling, division director with the county planning department, said.

Sterling says the biggest challenge is keeping Columbia County interesting.

“How do we balance growth with quality of life and aspects of Columbia County that everybody has grown accustomed to or is interested in being a part of,” Sterling said.

Frey thinks the county will just keep booming.

“I think this is going to be downtown Evans. I mean I think this is going to be the next place happening spot,” Frey said.

It’s only going to get crazier here. Places like Stay Social Tap and Table are popping up everywhere, and they’ll be getting even more new neighboring businesses soon in mid-summer.

