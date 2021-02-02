Gronk, Kelce revolutionized tight end spot in different ways

(AP) - Rob Gronkowski was the prototype as a big, physical, pass-catching tight end who could take over games with Tom Brady throwing to him in New England.

The two are together again with the Buccaneers and relying on each other in another Super Bowl. Travis Kelce has been exactly that for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as a record-shattering game changer at the position.

Both Gronkowski and Kelce are fun-loving guys who take over any room their in with their larger-than-life personalities.

They also have a mutual respect for each other and all of their respective career accomplishments.

