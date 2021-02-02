Gov. Kemp names six new judicial appointments, two in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced his appointment of six to various judicial circuits across the state, including two in the CSRA.

Nancy N. Bills has been appointed to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit

Clarence Cuthpert has been appointed to become the State Court Judge of Rockdale County

Jesse C. Stone has been appointed to the Augusta Judicial Circuit

Dick Perryman has been appointed to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit,

Rosemary Greene has been appointed to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit

Carletta Sims Brown has been appointed to the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court

Since 1986, Jesse Stone has served as an Attorney and Managing Partner for Merrill & Stone, LLC in Waynesboro. He served in the Georgia State Senate representing District 23 from 2011-2020 and was chair of the Judiciary committee.

Prior to his service in the Senate, he was elected Mayor of the City of Waynesboro.

Stone will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Michael Annis, effective February 1, 2020.

Carletta Sims Brown most recently served as a managing attorney for Sims Brown Law, LLC, with offices in Marietta and Augusta. Sims has served as a magistrate judge for the Cobb County Magistrate Court, a staff attorney for the Georgia Public Defender Standards Council, and as a managing attorney with Sims & Associates P.C.

She has also held legal positions in the Cobb County Attorney’s Office and the City of Union City.

Sims will fill the vacancy created by the passing of the Honorable William Jennings in March.

