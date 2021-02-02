Georgia Tech’s hopes to end NCAA drought rest on Alvarado

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech’s precarious NCAA Tournament hopes are resting on Jose Alvarado and his do-it-all talents.

It’s a heavy burden to place on the senior from Brooklyn, New York. The Yellow Jackets are preparing for an important visit from Notre Dame on Saturday. Georgia Tech has lost three of its last four games after five consecutive wins.

Georgia Tech is trying to land its first NCAA bid since 2010. Alvarado boosted Georgia Tech’s NCAA hopes by scoring 20 or more points six times in seven games. He had 21 points in a win over No. 16 Florida State but was held to seven points in a loss at Louisville on Monday.

