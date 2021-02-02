Georgia Senate supports plan to split Augusta judicial circuit

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to split the Augusta judicial circuit to give Columbia County its own court system and district attorney is advancing in the General Assembly.

The state Senate voted 51-0 Monday to approve Senate Bill 9.

It would let Columbia County leave what has been the three-county Augusta circuit, which also includes Richmond and Burke counties.

The measure moves to the House for more debate.

Columbia County says the move would save money.

Some have objected to a making the split after voters elected the circuit’s first-ever Black district attorney.

The new circuit would have three judges. The remaining Augusta circuit would keep five superior court judicial posts, including one that is now vacant.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.