Ga. mayor addresses resignation, termination of police chief and officer over racial slurs

Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the resignation of Hamilton, Georgia’s police chief, Gene Allmond, and the termination of patrolman John Brooks.(WTVM)
By Cindy Centofanti
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the resignation of Hamilton, Georgia’s police chief, Gene Allmond, and the termination of patrolman John Brooks.

It’s believed this recording was made on body cams believed to be out of service during a small Black Lives Matter protest in the city last June.

“Disappointed,” Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown said.

Brown spoke for the first time since the city took swift action once the video was discovered. In addition to the local attention, the story has made it to national news outlets and she’s acknowledging a divide in the community.

“Here at city hall, we have black and white employees,” she said. “I guess there is a problem, but I have not seen much of it.”

But it’s a divide she and the city hope to bridge with sensitivity training.

Local residents are also expressing disappointment in the wake of what’s happened.

“We are in a nationwide pandemic and now have to deal with this? God is not pleased,” Hamilton resident Carlton Williams said.

Meanwhile, some are asking why Allmond was allowed to resign and not terminated.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” said Brown. “You have to have some human kindness in there.”

According to Hamilton city officials, neither Allmond nor Brooks will be receiving city benefits like a pension.

The city is now focused on acquiring a new police chief. In the meantime, the Shiloh police chief will be working as Hamilton’s interim chief.

