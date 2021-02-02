Advertisement

COVID-19 complication in kids raises concern in South Carolina

By Lillian Donahue
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Doctors with the Medical University of South Carolina are calling on parents and healthcare providers to look for a rare but life-threatening COVID-19 complication in children before they get too sick.

Pediatric infectious disease doctor Allison Eckard says MUSC has cared for 16 children with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

“This syndrome, although it’s very rare, is often life-threatening and very serious for children and many people have never heard of it,” Eckard said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the first MIS-C death in the state of a 17-year-old teenager on Friday.

MORE | Health activists frustrated with S.C. COVID-19 vaccine plans

That’s when Jillian Hollingsworth, who’s three children recovered from COVID-19 in December, said she first heard about the syndrome.

“All three of my kids tested positive and they remained completely asymptomatic,” Hollingsworth said. “Of course when I found that out, I had to Google and I had no idea what this was. But it was just not on our radar at all.”

MIS-C causes inflammation in multiple organs and symptoms vary from a fever, abdominal pain, fatigue and more.

“Many of those children had previously gone to multiple emergency departments and providers with various symptoms in the diagnosis of MIS-C unfortunately was just overlooked,” Eckard said.

Eckard said although the syndrome has been found in just under 1,700 children nationally, she wants parents of children who have seemingly beat the coronavirus to keep it top of mind if their child becomes sick again.

“These can be prevented or at least if we can raise some awareness of this more people will know about MIS-C before they get this sick,” Eckard said.

Following the news of the state’s first MIS-C related death, Hollingsworth says she wants to spread the message among parents like her to keep an eye out for symptoms and seek treatment earlier.

“It’s definitely making me more proactive to seek medical care where I might not have otherwise,” Hollingsworth said.

Symptoms and more information on MIS-C can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website here.

MORE | Local hospitals seeing better COVID-19 numbers, but deaths high

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport regains nonstop service to D.C
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
meditation
Longtime Aiken County Probate Judge Sue Roe dies at 77