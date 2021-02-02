COVID-19 complication in kids raises concern in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Doctors with the Medical University of South Carolina are calling on parents and healthcare providers to look for a rare but life-threatening COVID-19 complication in children before they get too sick.

Pediatric infectious disease doctor Allison Eckard says MUSC has cared for 16 children with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

“This syndrome, although it’s very rare, is often life-threatening and very serious for children and many people have never heard of it,” Eckard said.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the first MIS-C death in the state of a 17-year-old teenager on Friday.

That’s when Jillian Hollingsworth, who’s three children recovered from COVID-19 in December, said she first heard about the syndrome.

“All three of my kids tested positive and they remained completely asymptomatic,” Hollingsworth said. “Of course when I found that out, I had to Google and I had no idea what this was. But it was just not on our radar at all.”

MIS-C causes inflammation in multiple organs and symptoms vary from a fever, abdominal pain, fatigue and more.

“Many of those children had previously gone to multiple emergency departments and providers with various symptoms in the diagnosis of MIS-C unfortunately was just overlooked,” Eckard said.

Eckard said although the syndrome has been found in just under 1,700 children nationally, she wants parents of children who have seemingly beat the coronavirus to keep it top of mind if their child becomes sick again.

“These can be prevented or at least if we can raise some awareness of this more people will know about MIS-C before they get this sick,” Eckard said.

Following the news of the state’s first MIS-C related death, Hollingsworth says she wants to spread the message among parents like her to keep an eye out for symptoms and seek treatment earlier.

“It’s definitely making me more proactive to seek medical care where I might not have otherwise,” Hollingsworth said.

Symptoms and more information on MIS-C can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website here.

