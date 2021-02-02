Advertisement

Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart

Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on Deans Bridge Road.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released a photo of a vehicle associated with a robbery.

The robbery happened Monday at the Walmart at 3209 Deans Bridge Road, authorities said.

The driver and subject was described as a female with blond hair.

The vehicle was last seen exiting the parking lot and traveling in an unknown direction on Deans Bridge Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.

