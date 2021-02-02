Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will be getting chilly down in the mid to low 30s. Winds will stay gusty between 8-12 mph. This will bring us wind chills in the upper 20s by early this morning.

Windy conditions expected tonight through Tuesday afternoon. (WRDW)

A few clouds are expected early today, but we should end the day sunny. Wind advisory will be in effect until 4 pm for our western CSRA counties. Winds are expected to be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. High temperatures are expected to be a little below normal in the mid to low 50s.

Clear skies and calmer winds tonight into Wednesday morning will allow lows to dip down into the upper 20s by early Wednesday. Sunny skies expected Wednesday with high pressure building over the region. Highs Wednesday are expected to reach the mid 50s. Winds will not be as breezy, but remain out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Another cold morning expected Thursday with lows in the upper 20s around sunrise. Clouds will start to increase during the day Thursday as our next cold front approaches from the west. We are expecting to stay dry Thursday with slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

Our next front is expected to bring rain Friday. Most of the area should see rain Friday as a line of showers/storms move through ahead of the front. Highs on Friday will be dependent on the speed and timing of the front. Right now thinking highs should be able to make the 60s Friday.

The weekend forecast will be much trickier based on where the front stalls Friday and when another reinforcing cold front moves through toward the end of the weekend. Rain chances don’t look very high this weekend, but it also doesn’t look completely dry. There will likely be a few changes to the weekend forecast through the week as models begin to work towards a more uniform solution.

