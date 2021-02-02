Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wind advisory will be in effect until 7 pm for our western CSRA counties. Winds are expected to be sustained between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Winds will not be as breezy overnight and stay between 5-12 mph out of the northwest. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows dropping to the upper 20s and low 30s by early Wednesday morning. Wind chills are expected to vary from the mid and low 20s early Wednesday with a light breeze out of the northwest.

Wind chills will be in the 20s early Wednesday. Bundle up! (WRDW)

Sunny skies expected Wednesday with high pressure building over the region. Highs Wednesday are expected to reach the mid 50s. Winds will not be as breezy, but remain out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Skies will be clear and winds will be calm Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another cold morning expected Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 20s around sunrise. Clouds will start to increase during the day Thursday as our next cold front approaches from the west. We are expecting to stay dry Thursday with slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our next front is expected to bring rain Friday. Most of the area should see rain Friday as a line of showers/storms move through ahead of the front. Highs on Friday will be dependent on the speed and timing of the front. Right now thinking highs should be able to make the upper 50s and low 60s Friday. Winds will be getting breezy again as the front moves in. Wind are expected to be sustained between 10-15 out of the west-southwest.

The weekend forecast will be much trickier based on where the front stalls Friday and when another reinforcing cold front moves through toward the end of the weekend. Rain chances currently look highest on Sunday for the weekend, but can’t rule out a few isolated showers on Saturday. Temperatures look very similar both days this weekend with lows in the morning near 40 and highs in the mid 50s. Rain totals Friday through Sunday look to be close to inch for most areas.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.